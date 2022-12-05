The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has recently announced that it will be hosting an adults-only holiday spectacular later this month called Electric Moonlight.
The 21+ event will include live music, all inclusive samplings of food and beverages, live entertainment, and a chance for each adult to visit Santa.
Guests will also be able to view the zoo's illuminated animal inflatables and light displays that will be synchronized to music.
The event runs from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM on December 8. Each ticket will include a souvenir sampling cup and fork, also giving guests access to view select animal enclosures.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website here.
