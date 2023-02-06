UPDATE: A report from Summit Daily states that this was not an 'active shooter' scenario and that no injuries have been reported. Find more information in their coverage here.
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, they are responding to a threat at Summit High School. All Summit County Schools have been put on "secure" status as a result with the exception of Summit High School, which is on "lockdown" status.
Summit High School is located between Breckenridge and Frisco, with a Breckenridge address.
This is a breaking news story. More information is set to be released as the situation progresses. It is unclear what type of threat is present at this time.
This incident is taking place days after an Aspen-area man was taken into custody for allegedly making a threat against a Summit County school.
