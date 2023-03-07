In a Facebook post on Tuesday, officials from the Woodland Park Police Department warned residents that there has been an increased number of mountain lion sightings in the area.
Police have reportedly received several calls about a lion near Kings Road and Paradise Valley Drive over the last few days.
"Please exercise caution in this area and particularly with children using the school bus stop located in the area behind the Goodwill store," officials from the police department said.
Though there are healthy populations of mountain lions across Colorado, it is not common to spot one. It's even less likely that a lion will attack or behave aggressively toward humans.
If you do come across one, do not approach it. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
