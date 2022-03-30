On Tuesday, the Town of Empire Mayor Wendy Koch issued what's called a 'mayoral proclamation of emergency' as a local boil order continues amid ongoing struggles to reestablish a reliable water source. This proclamation will allow local officials to ask for more state and federal assistance.
The Town of Empire has been under a boil order since March 20 and has been without a reliable source of water for longer than that. Three key reasons are behind the lack of safe and reliable water, including a major pipe leak, frozen water sources, and high levels of manganese and iron in the local well. Disease-causing organisms in the water supply also contributed to the boil order, with bacteria, viruses, and other parasites capable of causing short-term health impacts.
A filtration system has arrived in the town and may be up and running by Friday, though this will still need to be tested and approved once that happens. This will be used to help fill the current gap in the water supply.
While improvements in the situation are expected soon, the issues are currently ongoing. Previously, officials have called the lack of water temporary, stating that is was not a threat to public safety.
Residents are asked to boil water that they do have for three minutes, also instructed to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food prep until further notice.
Empire is a small town of about 3-400 residents in Clear Creek County, located near Georgetown.
