According to a Tuesday night press release, the Breckenridge Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in finding a missing 58-year-old.
Lezlie Culver left the area of Breckenridge's Main Street on foot on July 10 around 8 PM. She told her family she was going to get a ride and hasn't been seen or heard from since. It is possible she was trying to get a ride to the nearby town of Vail, roughly a 45-minute drive away.
As reported by Summit Daily, when she went missing, she was wearing gray shoes, black leggings, and a black shirt with the text "French Truck Coffee" on it. Standing 5 feet fall, Culver is described as having green eyes and short, brown hair with blonde highlights. She regularly wears glasses.
Police have requested that anyone who may know anything about Culver's whereabouts call the Summit County non-emergency line at 970-668-8600.
