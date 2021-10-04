According to the Steamboat Springs Police Department, an investigation is underway after a body was found in a culvert on the westside of downtown Steamboat Springs.
The body was reported by a pedestrian at 11 AM on Sunday morning, found near where 13th Street crosses over the Yampa River. An estimation of this location can be seen on the map below.
Few details are known about the case at this time. According to a report from the Steamboat Pilot, an autopsy is being performed to determine cause of death.
