Steamboat Springs. File photo. Photo Credit: Don Miller (iStock).

According to the Steamboat Springs Police Department, an investigation is underway after a body was found in a culvert on the westside of downtown Steamboat Springs.

The body was reported by a pedestrian at 11 AM on Sunday morning, found near where 13th Street crosses over the Yampa River. An estimation of this location can be seen on the map below.

The grey pin found on the bridge near the center of this image shows where 13th Street crosses the Yampa River. Photo Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Few details are known about the case at this time. According to a report from the Steamboat Pilot, an autopsy is being performed to determine cause of death.

