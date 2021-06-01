Drink free beer, jam to live music, and get vaccinated! The Town of Breckenridge is offering free beer and live music for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday, June 5.
"Jams for Jabs" will be held at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge this Saturday between 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Each person who gets vaccinated will receive a free beer ticket to use between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The vaccine given out will be the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Join us on Saturday and get a dose of free music and the Johnson + Johnson COVID-19 vaccine!— Town of Breckenridge (@TownofBreck) June 1, 2021
Folks who get vaccinated at this event will receive a free beer ticket between 3-6.
No registration necessary, just show up!https://t.co/pCFF59zMcS
The event is being hosted by Breckenridge Music, Town of Breckenridge, CO Government, and Breckenridge Creative Arts.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more details, please click here.
Located in Summit County, Breckenridge is one of the most popular mountain towns for hiking, mountain biking, and skiing.
