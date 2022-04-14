On January 9, authorities responded to the report of a body being found near the Dillon Nature Preserve in Summit County. Hikers had called in the discovery after finding the body near a trail, with the body identified as Keystone employee Jarrod Russell, 34.
A records request by Summit Daily revealed that Russell had died of hypothermia after attending a late-night party that involved drinking. Russell walked home on a cold January night where temperatures were below freezing throughout the day. A toxicology report revealed that his blood alcohol content was reportedly at 0.218 percent.
The death was deemed accidental with no foul play.
Read an in-depth report about that night and the discovery of Russell's body on the Summit Daily website.
This tragic case is an example of what can go wrong when partying in extreme conditions. It can be easy to underestimate freezing temperatures when drugs or alcohol are involved, both of which can also hamper decision-making abilities. Have a plan for getting home safely or for staying put when making nightlife plans in Colorado's mountains.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
