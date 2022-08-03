Leaving your trash can out overnight in the mountain town of Silverthorne is set to be punishable after the passage of a new ordinance designed to limit human interference with wildlife.
Dubbed Ordinance 2022-17, residents are now banned from leaving their trash can curbside between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM, with violations resulting in a written warning the first time, a $100 fine the second time, and a requirement to purchase and use wildlife-proof trash containers the third time.
While this is a step below the bear-proof container requirement found in many mountain towns, officials hope the move will help keep wildlife, like bears and raccoons, out of local trash.
Do you have any tips or tricks when it comes to keeping wildlife out of your trash? Let us know in the comments below.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.