According to a press release from San Juan County's Office of Emergency Management, a structure fire destroyed a local home and business in the Colorado mountain town of Silverton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
On October 5 at about 3:30 AM, the San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for help at Silverton Square, a well-known family-owned cafe. Everyone in the building was safely evacuated and the fire was fully suppressed by 6 AM, but damage to the building was extensive.
“Once again, I would like to thank the team for what we do as a team. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when we arrived, and we stepped up immediately," said Fire Chief Gilbert Archuleta about the firefighting response to the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Silverton Square has been closed indefinitely following the fire, but they do seem to have plans to reopen.
The local Silverton community has since rallied around the family involved, offering them whatever help they can.
A GoFundMe has been set-up to benefit the family behind the restaurant, with a goal of raising $35,000 at time of publishing. According to the fundraising page, any support is appreciated with 100 percent of proceeds "going to the family as they rebuild their livelihood and home."
Find additional updates on the Silverton Square Facebook page.
Silverton is a remote town in southwest Colorado's San Juan Mountain Range with an estimated population of about 600 residents.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Prayers for family and business too! From Fremont County residents! Jess &Shane
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.