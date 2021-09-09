Get your tastebuds ready for a Colorado mountain town chili cook-off kicking off this weekend, complete with live tunes and unlimited samples of beer and hard cider.
The 2021 Mt. Crested Butte Chili and Beer Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 11th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Come for the chili, cold beer, live tunes and dancing, but stay for the epic mountain views.
More than 20 chili cookers will be battling it out to earn the "best of" title in various categories including green, red, vegetarian, speciality, and international red.
General and VIP admission to the festival include unlimited beer, ciders, and chili tastings. Featured breweries this year include Eddyline, Odell, Great Divide, Coda, Flyte, Steam Ciders, Horsefly, Syndicate, Talbott's Cider, Snow Capped Cider, Mockery, High Alpine, Holidaily, and Irwin.
Crested Butte Mountain Resort can be found at 11 Snowmass Road. General admission tickets are $35 and $40 at the door. For chili only, tickets are $15. Pets are not allowed inside the festival.
For more details, please visit cbchamber.com/chili-and-beer-festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.