A decked-out brat, potato salat, and sausage slices from Ein Prosit. Photo Credit: Spencer McKee.

Trying to find a great mountain town pit stop that's sure to leave you happy and full during a trip to Summit County? Look no further than Ein Prosit, a Bavarian beer bar with a menu full of unique sausages and delicious sides.

Located on Frisco's picturesque Main Street, this restaurant is a great stop year-round. In addition to a wide range of sausages, this spot also serves up soft pretzels (with delicious cheese), cucumber and potato salads, and desert. Plus, the toppings bar makes it easy to deck out your brat or sandwich how you want. And don't forget the many mustard options.

Ein Prosit also serves massive liter-size mugs of European beers (that's about 33 ounces), as well as cocktails and wine.

It's no surprise this spot has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp and a 4.7-star rating on Google.

Headed to Frisco (or anywhere in Summit County)? A stop here should be on your list.

(1) comment

VailGeek
VailGeek

I think there is also one in Avon, CO too. Same name anyways.

Report Add Reply

