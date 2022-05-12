While most tourists aren't visiting Colorado's mountains because of the food scene, that doesn't mean that great mountain town food can't exist. One Colorado mountain town was recently listed among the top 20 'small town food scenes' nationwide as part of USA Today's '10Best' readers' choice awards and your vote could help land the town in the top spot.
Vail, Colorado currently ranks in the 15th place spot on USA Today's best 'small town food scenes' leaderboard. The publication mentions the fondue at the Swiss Chalet restaurant, the wood fire-grilled salmon at Mountain Standard, and the trout with pasta at Sweet Basil as three noteworthy dining options.
The top-placing spot is currently Abingdon, Virginia.
Vote for your favorite 'small town food scene' here before noon ET on June 6.
While being a nanny to a child in Trinidad, going to school full time; this was a great perk! Good food and great scenery!Jess
