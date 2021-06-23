Work to build powerlines over Red Mountain Pass in Colorado will require intermittent closures and delays in the summer weeks ahead.
The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday announced the beginning of a powerline project over Red Mountain Pass in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) and San Juan National Forests.
Editor's Note: Closures are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
The San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) will clear vegetation along the powerline to prepare for line reconstruction in the next several weeks. The first phase of work began on June 21, which is followed by the second and final phase extending from July 12 through August 6.
Intermittent closures and delays are expected on the following roads and trails: National Forest System roads (NFSR) #679 (Ophir Pass), #820 (Chattanooga Road), #822 (Bullion Road), #823 (Black Bear Road), #825 (US Basin), #878 (Engineer Pass), #895 (Greyhound Road) and National Forest System trails (NFST) #509 (Columbine Lake), #6120, #6153, #6156 (Ouray Perimeter Trail), #6196.1a (Ice Park Connector), #6241 (Bear Creek Trail), #6250 and #6260.
According to a news release from U.S. Forest Service, SMPA has established a public information website to alert travelers of road closures on Red Mountain Pass.
The release states closure signs will also be placed on National Forest System roads and trails.
Drones are prohibited in the area due to helicopter activity. Drone-helicopter collisions can result in serious and sometimes fatal accidents.
For more information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, please call (970) 874-6602. You can also visit the GMUG forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gmug/recreation.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan.
