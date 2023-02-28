Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has recently shared some of the findings of its Mountain Lion Density Study, which aims to give researchers a better understanding of mountain lions across the state's Western Slope.
In 2022, the study focused on the Gunnison Basin area of Colorado. CPW has so far been able to successfully collar 35 Gunnison Basin-area mountain lions and intends on collaring more before winter's end.
“GPS collar data collected from these mountain lions is showing some interesting movement patterns,” said CPW wildlife biologist Kevin Blecha in a news release from CPW
“While higher concentrations of mountain lion activity are being found in river and creek drainage bottoms and forested segments near big-game wintering areas, mountain lions are also successfully hunting in shorter vegetation types such as sagebrush.”
According to CPW, researchers observed mountain lions with home-range territories of around 10 to 15 miles in diameter. This behavior is typical for the species. CPW also noted that the lions do regularly travel through and hunt in neighborhood areas.
“Mountain lions are hunting in backyards for game more than most residents realize,” said CPW’s Gunnison Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond.
“If a person finds a deer or elk in their backyard that has mysteriously died, please call your local CPW office, especially if it appears covered up by snow, leaves or grass. Those are all indications of a lion kill that it has cached.”
Multiple calls reporting mountain lion kittens without their mothers have been received by CPW's Gunnison Office this winter, the release said.
“Once the mother mountain lion makes a successful hunt elsewhere, she will return to retrieve her kittens and bring them to that new kill to feed. After filling herself up, she will leave the kittens again to go hunt," Blecha said.
According to Blecha, a hunting mountain lion can go as long as 12 days before returning to her litter. This information serves as an excellent reminder to never touch or interfere with a mountain lion kitten that appears to be alone.
Research from this study also helped CPW identify two fatal cases of avian flu in mountain lions earlier this year.
"Given the elusive nature of mountain lions, it is likely this rare positive case of HPAI would never have been detected if not for Blecha and Diamond receiving a mortality signal from the GPS collar and being able to retrieve the animal to send it for testing," the release said.
It is possible that the lions contracted the virus by eating birds that were infected.
If you seen an uncollared mountain lion in the Gunnison Basin area, CPW is asking that you report it to their Gunnison office within 24 hours.
“The goal of this project is to estimate the abundance of mountain lions in the Gunnison Basin and to help ground-truth the accuracy of models that have mapped the density of mountain lions throughout Colorado,” Blecha said.
“Mountain lions are notoriously difficult to enumerate given their cryptic nature, and so having this basic piece of information is a big step forward to better managing and conserving mountain lion populations in Colorado.”
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.