This July 10, 2016, photo shows an uncollared adult female mountain lion photographed with a motion sensor camera in the Verdugos Mountains in in Los Angeles County, Calif. Los Angeles city lights are seen in the background. A mountain lion, not pictured, attacked a 5-year-old boy while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital, authorities said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 31, when the big cat pounced on him and pinned him to the ground, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. (U.S. National Park Service via AP, File)