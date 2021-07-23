Backcountry users are being reminded to stay aware of mountain lions after officials say a mother and her cubs were spotted on a trail near a popular Colorado mountain town.
The mountain lion and her cubs were spotted early Wednesday morning on Mill Creek Trail, northwest of Telluride in southwest Colorado, according to San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office warns those venturing into the backcountry to be aware and respectful of wildlife territory.
In the case of mountain lion sightings, officials say mountain lions will most likely try to avoid confrontation. Give the animal a way to escape, but remain standing and facing it.
Other tips from the forest service during a mountain lion encounter include:
-Do not approach the mountain lion.
-Do not run. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal.
-Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Pick children up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.
Never crouch down or bend over when encountering a mountain lion. A human standing up is not the right shape for a lion's prey. A person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.
-Do anything you can to appear larger such as raising your arms or open your jacket if you are wearing one.
-Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back.
-Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.
-Fight back if attacked. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal.
