Nature is never far in Colorado and residents of Boulder got a good reminder of that on Tuesday when a mountain lion was relocated from a local neighborhood.
According to the Boulder Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted lounging on a wall in the area of Adams Circle, which is found just east of the University of Colorado Boulder campus and near 28th Street.
Officials from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks were able to safely tranquilize the animal before moving it to an area with less human presence. Exactly where the animal was taken was not disclosed.
While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction and populated areas, this big cat didn't seem to be afraid of spending some time alongside a trafficked street. This is an important reminder to never assume that wildlife will act in a predictable manner.
If you happen to spot a mountain lion in a residential area, report it to wildlife officials so that they can respond and likely remove the animal from the scene. Relocation of potentially dangerous animals in residential areas is important for both the safety of the animal and humans. Should a negative interaction occur, it typically results in the animal's death.
