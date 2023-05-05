While the City of Colorado Springs notes that it's rare for mountain lions to lurk around people, that wasn't the case last weekend, when this apex predator species was spotted at one of the state's most popular natural destinations.
According to the City, staff of Garden of the Gods report seeing a mountain lion hanging around the destination that attracts 4 million people each year last weekend. Images show the cat appearing to be relaxed as it observes its surroundings from the branches of a cottonwood tree.
According to a report from the Colorado Sun's Olivia Prentzel, the mountain lion was spotted throughout the day on Saturday, just feet from nearby hiking trails and a popular bouldering area. A deer carcass – likely a snack for the big cat – was also found nearby.
It's worth noting that Saturday was a 'motorless morning' at the park. While this attracts plenty of cyclists, runners, hikers, and skaters, this means vehicles aren't present for the first portion of what would normally be a crowded day at the destination. The lack of vehicles through noon could have been a factor when it came to the big cat sticking around, as more commotion can tend to make sightings less likely.
While mountain lions tend to avoid populated areas – especially in broad daylight – there have been instances where other sightings have taken place at popular tourist attractions in Colorado Springs. One case in recent years even had a lion showing up at the Broadmoor golf course.
While an estimated 3,000 to 7,000 mountain lions are in Colorado, they tend to live a life in remote parts of the state. That being said, they will enter cities in search of prey, which can include house pets.
If you happen to spot a mountain lion on a trail in Colorado, give it space. It's most likely not trying to attack or hunt you. Make yourself appear large and loud. Wave your arms and speak firmly to the cat as you attempt to scare it off. Without bending down to pick up items, consider throwing something in the direction of the cat. Never run, as this can prompt a chase response. If you're attacked, fight back.
