Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video footage of a mountain lion on Wednesday, informing the public that the big cat was spotted in the town of Niwot, which is located between Boulder and Longmont.
The footage shows the cat walk by the camera in what appears to be a residential area. Additional photos show the mountain lion approaching the deck of a home, presumably triggering an automatic light in the process.
Local residents informed wildlife officials that deer and raccoons were commonly spotted in the same vicinity.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife representatives recommended that the public haze away deer, raccoons, skunks, and turkeys to prevent attracting mountain lions.
