This July 10, 2016, photo shows an uncollared adult female mountain lion photographed with a motion sensor camera in the Verdugos Mountains in in Los Angeles County, Calif. Los Angeles city lights are seen in the background. A mountain lion, not pictured, attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas, Calif., and "dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. (U.S. National Park Service via AP)