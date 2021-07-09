Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) relocated a mountain lion earlier this week that was found lurking underneath a homeowner's deck.
Wildlife officers responded to the home around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening and tranquilized the mountain lion. It was then relocated to a more appropriate habitat in Douglas County.
This was the mountain lion’s hiding spot under the deck in Englewood. Could you imagine trying to deploy a tranquilizer dart lying down through that small opening?— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021
Good skill by our wildlife officers. https://t.co/X1evBT87BI pic.twitter.com/cVpxxdncKO
CPW shared a video of the mountain lion being released back into the wild on Friday morning.
The mountain lion was relocated out of town and into more appropriate habitat. Here is video of its release. pic.twitter.com/aIwlj9qDRV— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021
CPW says the same mountain lion may have been spotted just 10 miles away in Centennial on July 6, but there is no way of knowing definitively. It's possible the mountain lion navigated northwest up Willow Creek and Little Dry Creek and into Englewood.
Mountain lions may wander into urban areas in search of prey such as deer, skunks, raccoons or even pets or livestock.
Editor's Note: If you encounter mountain lion on the trail, do not run. Make yourself as big as possible and make loud noises to scare the cat away. Throw things in the direction of the cat such as rocks or sticks without crouching down or turning around to pick up items. If attacked, fight back.
