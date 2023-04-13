Colorado Parks and Wildlife likely helped members of the public avoid a dangerous encounter by recently relocating a mountain lion found in an area where chances of a negative human-wildlife interaction were high.
Images from Colorado Parks and Wildlife capture the mountain lion perched high in a tree in a residential area in Loveland, Colorado. The decision was made to relocate the mountain lion to a new home that's farther from civilization as a means of preventing a human-lion interaction.
If residents of Colorado spot a mountain lion lurking, it's recommended to contact local wildlife authorities. In many cases, it doesn't mean an animal euthanization, but a relocation, instead. Euthanizations tend to take place once the mountain lion has a negative interaction with humans, which can be prevented by reporting their presence early.
Never attempt to remove a mountain lion from your property. Let the experts handle it. If you do happen to spot a mountain lion or other predator on your property, haze them away by banging pots and pans from a safe distance and then report the encounter.
Utilizing deterrents such as motion sensor lights, as well as removing food sources and hiding spots, can be effective when it comes to preventing negative human-wildlife encounters.
