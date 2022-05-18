A brazen dog may have saved its owners life after leaping into action to stop a mountain lion attack at great risk to itself.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, their officers were called to Trinity County on May 16 after receiving a report of a mountain lion attack.
A woman had been driving with her dog along State Route 299, near Big Bar, when she stopped her vehicle on the side of the road at a picnic area. As she started walking down a path with her dog ahead of her, she noticed movement beside her.
The movement was followed by a mountain lion swiping her left shoulder, which resulted in an injury. After she screamed, her dog, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, ran to her and engaged the attacking mountain lion. The mountain lion quickly turned its attention to the dog, biting its head and refusing to let go.
The woman frantically tried to separate the mountain lion and her dog, pulling on the animals, throwing rocks, and attempting to gouge out the eyes of the cat.
When her attempt to break up the animals failed, she went to the road and flagged down a passing driver who happened to have pepper spray. The lion was sprayed as it was attempting to drag the dog off the trail, but this didn't have much of an effect. It wouldn't be until the owner and passerby started striking the lion with a PVC pipe that the animal would unclench its jaws.
The dog was taken straight to a veterinarian in serious condition. At the time, it was not known if the dog would survive.
After taking her dog to the vet, the woman went for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries, including bites scratches, bruises, and abrasions.
An update from SFGate states that Eva, the 2-year-old pup, is recovering well. According to their report, the dog had two seizures before getting medical care, with two skull fractures, a punctured sinus cavity, and severe left eye damage. Eva's condition is looking good though, with a social media post from the owner indicating that Eva will likely be able to go home from the vet by Thursday, May 18. Images on the social media account show that the dog has injuries, but also that it is alert and eating.
As far as the mountain lion goes, it disappeared after the attack. Authorities are trying to trap it and will further evaluate the situation if successful. Animal attacks often lead to the attacking animal being euthanized.
Those in the local area have been warned about the mountain lion, with authorities reminding those in mountain lion country to always be vigilant.
This case serves as a good reminder to keep dogs leashed while in nature, as this may have been enough to scare off the mountain lion, preventing the attack. Using a leash could also prevent a scenario in which the lion might have attacked the dog first while the dog was further ahead on the trail.
This case also shows how stubborn a wild animal can be once committed to an attack, especially an apex predator. Deterrents might not work, making it smarter to take steps to prevent the encounter from occurring in the first place.
Mountain lion attacks are rare, but do occur. If a mountain lion attacks, fight back. Read more about what to do to stay safe in mountain lion country here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
It's a pity The mountain lion didn't attack Pelosi or that idiot governor of theirs
People if u go into the woods carry a weapon, if that dog wasn’t there it might have been a different ending
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.