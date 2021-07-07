Mountain lion activity resulted in a day-long trail closure over Fourth of July weekend in Boulder County, reminding those exploring Colorado's trails to be vigilant while hiking.
Boulder County's Chief Park Ranger Bevin Carithers took to Twitter on Sunday to let the public know that mountain lion activity in the area of Anne U. White Trail had resulted in the popular trail being temporarily closed. This is an easy-rated 3.2-mile trail located on the northwest side of Boulder in Roosevelt National Forest.
While mountain lion attacks on humans are quite rare, the closure was put in place as a safety precaution. Mountain lions typically avoid humans, but can become aggressive when threatened, especially if cubs are around.
As Colorado's urban sprawl continues to stretch into the state's wild terrain, animal encounters are expected to become more common. It's important that Coloradans know what to do should they encounter wildlife on the trail or on the sidewalk.
A general rule of thumb is to not interfere. Never approach or try to pet a wild animal. Specific to mountain lions, do not run if one is spotted on the trail. Instead, slowly back away while keeping your eye on the lion. Make loud noises and throw things in the direction of the cat without bending down to pick something up. If attacked, fight back.
It's estimated that there are around 4,000 adult mountain lions in Colorado, mostly found in more remote corners of the state.
