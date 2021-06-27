This "Cozy Rustic Cabin" Airbnb is the perfect getaway for your next adventure, nestled on a beautiful mountain horse ranch in Colorado.
Saddle up and venture off the beaten track for a scenic mountain retreat at this Airbnb cabin rental. Located not far from Colorado National Monument and 30 minutes away from the town of Grand Junction, this spot is a true mountain oasis.
Popular activities in this part of the state include hiking the trails, enjoying miles of scenic beauty via horseback, and ATVing around rugged terrain. Find no shortage of adventure here.
In the main living area, there's a couch that folds out into a queen-size bed along with a small love seat. There's also a bedroom with a full-size bed and wood-burning stove.
A wooden and spiraled staircase leads to an upstairs loft with an extra set of bunks, sleeping up to six more guests.
The front porch swing offers breathtaking views of the mountain country. Guided horseback rides are also available for purchase Monday through Saturday.
Location: 30 minutes from Grand Junction.
Details: Sleeps up to nine guests, two bedrooms, nine beds, and one bathroom
Amenities: The kitchen includes a convection oven, microwave, toaster oven, two hotplates, coffee maker, electric skillet, bowls, plates, cups, glasses, silverware, and a few pots and pans.
Rates hover around $76 a night. For more details or bookings, please click here.
Editor's Note: Please follow all county and state public health orders. COVID-19 restrictions may also be in place. Always check prior to planning your travels. Find the updated county-to-county COVID-19 dial status here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.