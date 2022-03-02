Despite a job location that comes with stunning mountain views, the Park County Sheriff's Office is having trouble keeping a full staff. As a result, they've ended overnight patrols in the area, according to a report from KDVR.
Sheriff Thomas McGraw reports that deputy staffing is currently at eight employees, with an ideal capacity being at least 18. He blames a non-competitive salary, starting at $48,000, as a key reason why staffing has proven difficult.
There will still be deputies 'on call' overnight, but McGraw told KDVR that “they won’t be responding to that barking dog call. It’s aggravating, but it’s not necessary. The call that somebody’s car got broken into, that will wait. If there’s a major traffic crash, it’s a possibility they will come depending on how the (Colorado State Patrol) troopers are doing.”
Arrival times for overnight calls are also likely to be delayed.
Read the full in-depth report regarding how the Park County Sheriff's Office hopes to solve this issue from KDVR by clicking here.
Park County is best known for being home to Fairplay, Colorado and its location in a large geographic region called South Park. The population density of the county is quite low, with about 8 residents per square mile and 17,390 residents total. While there aren't a lot of people that live in the county, many pass through on their way to various ski resorts.
Want to apply for a job with Park County? Find open positions here.
