The local school was shut down in the Colorado mountain county of Gilpin on Monday, August 15 following a threatening social media post that was circulating online. According to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, the decision to shut down the county school was made "in an abundance of caution and to allow investigators time to follow up on any and all leads."
A report from KDVR states that parents in the district said the post was of a juvenile holding a weapon with the caption "ready for school."
The juvenile was suspended for making the post, pending the outcome of the investigation. The sheriff's office has stated that they have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violence concerning the school community. Those who violate this policy will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
The population of Gilpin County is only about 6,000 people, home to Black Hawk and Central City, as well as Golden Gate Canyon State Park.
