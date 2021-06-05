A 60-year-old man was seriously injured Friday in a mountain biking crash in Colorado's mountains, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The rider had injuries to his head, chest, and hand after taking a fall of his mountain bike on the Canyon Loop Trail in Betasso Preserve Open Space about 6:40 a.m.
Other mountain bikers were with the man when the crash happened and were able to call 911.
Sugarloaf Fire Protection District crews responded to the injured rider and began first aid efforts. The injured man was transported to a hospital in Boulder after the rescue mission took about two hours, the Sheriff's Office said.
Other agencies that helped with this rescue included Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder County Parks and Open Space, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
Backcountry rescues are on the rise in Colorado, with call-outs for help doubling over the last two years.
By purchasing a CORSAR card or by making a donation, you can help reimburse search and rescue teams for costs, such as fuel and equipment, that are incurred while providing help to lost and injured hikers, mountain bikers, skiers, hunters, and more. Read more here about how you can help fund Search and Rescue efforts in Colorado.
