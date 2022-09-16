Five years after the body of 61-year-old Timothy Watkins was found shot, and buried in a shallow grave, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is now seeking the public's help for any information that could lead to identifying a suspect.
Watkins was first reported missing to the Palmer Lake Police Department on September 16, 2017, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. A search mission was executed in the mountainous area on and around Mount Herman in El Paso County, officials said.
"On Sunday, September 17, 2017, the remains of an unidentified male were discovered just off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. The remains were later identified as those of Mr. Watkins. An autopsy determined Mr. Watkins had been shot at least one time," the release said.
Since, the sheriff's office has received and investigated numerous tips regarding potential suspects. According to the release, persons of interest have been identified, but no suspects have been named.
"We ask the community for assistance, specifically anyone with any possible information concerning the death of Mr. Watkins to come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could be extremely valuable within the context of the overall investigation and what is known at this time. This case remains an active and open investigation, and all leads will be vetted," the statement reads.
