A 40-year-old woman called 911 after falling on a trail while mountain biking in Colorado, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The woman, who lives in Boulder, called emergency crews about 8:50 a.m. after falling from her mountain bike on the Canyon Loop Trail in Betasso Preserve Open Space. Authorities say the woman had to leave the scene of her crash to call 911.
The woman reportedly injured her knee and was located by members of Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and American Medical Response who gave first aid.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also assisted in the medical care, the woman to the ambulance. She was transported to a Boulder area hospital.
The rescue took approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.
What were you thinking??? Mountain biking and trail-building destroy wildlife habitat! Mountain biking is environmentally, socially, and medically destructive! There is no good reason to allow bicycles on any unpaved trail!
Bicycles should not be allowed in any natural area. They are inanimate objects and have no rights. There is also no right to mountain bike. That was settled in federal court in 1996.
