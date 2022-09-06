Another sign that summer days are leaving fast has reared its head in Colorado – the portion of the Mount Evans Scenic Byway that reaches the summit of the iconic peak has officially closed for the season.
Also known as Colorado State Highway 5, this heavily trafficked high alpine road delivers great views along the way to the top of the 14,268-foot peak, making it a very popular tourist attraction. As might be expected, weather concerns come with the high elevation, especially as summer makes the transition into winter, continuing throughout the colder months of the year.
The road typically opens for the season at some point in late May or early June, with the stretch to the summit generally closing in September.
Hikers will be happy to hear that while the road is closed to the summit, it remains open to mile 9 (Summit Lake) for a bit longer. This is where most hikers start their push to reach the top of the mountain, with this portion of the route likely to stay open through October 2, weather dependent.
Reservations are still required and those can be purchased on the Recreation.gov website.
