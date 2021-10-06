A motorcyclist was saved by Douglas County Search and Rescue (SAR) teams, early Saturday morning following an incident that left him stranded.
The motorcyclist initially made the call for help because he ran out of fuel, but as temperatures continued to drop, hypothermia became a major concern as this can cause death.
"Things can begin really innocent. Something like a flat tire, or another car issue. It doesn't have to be anything dramatic. But we are in that season when temperatures can be dangerous and even deadly," said Douglas County Search and Rescue Public Information Officer Roman Bukari.
Crews responded late Friday night, but the mission did not resolve until around 5 A.M. the following morning. During this time frame, the temperature changed drastically.
"With overnights now dropping into 40s (at least where we operate), hypothermia is a real concern and can kill," Douglas County SAR said in a Facebook post about the incident.
Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when the body temperature drops lower than normal, which means the body is losing heat faster than it is producing it. A normal body temp is around 98.6 degrees, with the body becoming hypothermic at around 95 degrees, according to the CDC.
Older people, babies, and people who spend extended periods of time outdoors are the most at risk, the center reports.
Symptoms of hypothermia vary but can include:
- Shivering
- Exhaustion
- Confusion
- Fumbling hands
- Memory loss
- Slurred speech
- Drowsiness
If you believe that you have hypothermia, it is important to seek medical help immediately as this condition can result in death. More information can be found here.
