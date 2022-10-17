According to Douglas County Search and Rescue, crews responded to the report of an injured motorcyclist over the weekend. An individual was driving their motorcycle in the area of Rampart Range when they collided with a tree and were thrown from the machine.
The individual was located and transported to an AirLife Denver helicopter for transportation to medical care due to the extent of his injuries.
Details regarding the specifics of the injuries were not released, nor was the condition or identity of the subject.
Other organizations involved included West Douglas County Fire Protection District and South Metro Fire Rescue.
It is unclear what type of bike the subject was on when the accident occurred, though it was likely one built for off-road travel given the terrain in this area.
