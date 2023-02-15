Do you think motorcycle lane-splitting should be legal? It probably won't be permitted soon in Colorado, but a new bill gives it a chance.
House Bill 23-1059, introduced in mid-January, proposes creating a study that looks at potential benefits of allowing lane splitting – the act of traveling in between lanes on a motorcycle, typically only when traffic is moving at a lower rate of speed.
Under current law in Colorado, it is illegal for motorcycles to overtake or pass a motor vehicle by driving in the same lane or between rows of vehicles.
If HB 23-1059 is approved, it would require the Colorado Department of Transportation to work with Colorado State Patrol to conduct a study regarding whether or not changing this policy to make lane splitting legal would be feasible. The deadline to submit a report from the resulting study to the state House of Representatives would be the end of the year. At that point, further discussion would likely take place.
The topic of lane-splitting is often met with hostility by those not familiar with operating a motorcycle. When motorcycles zip through lanes between other vehicles, it can be startling for drivers, also opening the door for a merging or turning driver to strike a motorcycle more easily.
That being said, there are also many people that support the maneuver.
A key reason for support is that it's believed to increase safety for motorcycle operators in some aspects. There's belief that it can help prevent motorcyclists from getting rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic. It can also help reduce congestion and emissions from motorcycles that are sitting in traffic. Another benefit is a quicker escape from bad weather or other dangerous situations for motorcyclists.
Writing as someone who spends time operating a motorcycle on Colorado's roads, both sides of the pros and cons of lane-splitting seem to make sense.
Even as a regular motorcycle operator, I'm still surprised when motorcycles pass me in between lanes – whether I'm in my car or on a bike. On the flip side, stop-and-go traffic does seem to distract drivers or cause them to 'zone out', resulting in a number of close calls when it comes to getting rear-ended.
How do you feel about lane-splitting? Should it be legal? Let us know in the comments.
For reference, lane splitting is only explicitly legal in California, while lane filtering – which involves weaving through traffic at a much slower rate of speed – is legal in Montana, Utah, and Arizona. About a dozen states don't really address the topic, while all other states prohibit it.
In general, when lane splitting is legal, it's typically only allowed at lower rates of speed (often up to 40 miles per hour) and when the motorcycle isn't moving more than 10 to 15 miles per hour faster than surrounding traffic. Reckless driving rules still apply when lane-splitting creates a dangerous situation.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.