A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after colliding with a deer at the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Meridian Road in Falcon, Colorado.
The crash occurred about a block away from the Falcon Fire Department, so the driver was able to receive prompt medical attention. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The deer died at the scene of the crash.
The current condition of the driver was not immediately available.
Collisions with wildlife have increased 5.5 percent in Colorado from last year, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.
Animal-caused accidents can happen to anyone, but are more avoidable if drivers travel at the speed limit and remain alert.
"Two of the most important things a motorist can do is to drive the speed limit and use your high beams when not around other motorists in rural areas or neighborhoods adjacent to open space areas. Increase your chances of seeing wildlife crossing up ahead or on the side of the road by staying alert. You can give yourself the time to adjust your speed or stop if no one is behind you," Colorado State Patrol said in an earlier press release.
