Miller moths have long been a nuisance to many Coloradans, known for fluttering around the state en masse during the late-spring to early-summer each year.
As some Coloradans have likely noticed, Miller moths have already started to appear for the 2023 moth season, which can last from sometime in April through July during years where this species is especially present.
Those who have lived in the Centennial State for several seasons are well aware that the number of moths that appear can fluctuate wildly from year to year, with a number of factors at play.
One of the most important factors, as previously noted by experts at Colorado State University, is the amount of moisture in areas moths inhabit. If there's more moisture, spring and early summer blooms tend to be more widespread, thus reducing the need for moths to turn to landscaped homes for sustenance from flowering plants. During years where more natural food sources exist, the moth population tends to be more widespread, thus less noticeable and not confined to civilized areas.
Taking a look at the state's current drought situation, much of the eastern half of Colorado (55.93 percent of the state) is abnormally dry or worse, with 29.63 percent of the state in technical drought. It's also worth noting that a large portion of El Paso County – 50.86 percent – is under stage two 'severe' drought conditions. Keep in mind that this county is home to the heavily-populated Colorado Springs area.
Meanwhile, while dryness exists in the Denver metro area and northern Colorado, it exists at a lesser extent.
With this drought situation in mind, it may be easy to assume that the dryness will contribute to a more obvious presence of moths. That being said, drought at a statewide level is actually the lowest it's been to start May since 2019 (by far) – could that mean fewer moths being seen this year compared to recent years?
As previously noted, there are multiple factors at play and some places where it's particularly dry – El Paso County – may have an increased likelihood of getting swarmed.
We'll have to wait and see.
Miller moths aren't harmful to humans. One easy way to remove them without killing them is by capturing them in a cup.
The moths play an important role in the local ecosystem as a notable protein source for birds and bats.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.