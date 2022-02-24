A recently published data analysis from Insurify.com, identified the most popular cars in the U.S by state.
"From SUVs to sedans, pickups to hatchbacks, Americans have no shortage of choices when it comes to picking their ideal vehicle. Whether they’re looking for ample cargo space, tight handling, or even a flashy paint job, customers can find just about any vehicle to suit their particular automotive needs," the report said.
The Ford F-Series Pickup was ultimately named the most popular car in Colorado. The website analysts studied a database of 4.6 million drivers across the country to make the determination.
The Ford F-Series Pickup is actually one of the most popular cars in the country, according to the analysis.
The vehicle was also named the most popular in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
"Unsurprisingly, F-Series trucks are hugely popular in the heart of the country, and they’re the most common vehicle in a whopping nineteen states—seven more than the next closest car model. Plus, drivers will soon be able to purchase an all-electric Ford F-150, likely broadening the vehicle’s appeal even further," the study said.
The manufacturer's suggested retail price for F-Series trucks was set at $29,220 in 2022 and account for 2.68 percent of cars on the road, according to the report.
"Ford F-Series pickups zig while the rest of the nation’s most popular cars zag," the analysis said.
Below find the website's top 10 most popular cars in the country list:
- Honda Accord
- Ford F-Series Pickup
- Honda Civic
- Toyota Camry
- Nissan Altima
- Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Chevrolet Malibu
- Ford Fusion
- Hyundai Sonata
According to Square Stae Insurance, " even though every state around Colorado prefers the Ford F-150, the Subaru Outback reigns supreme in Colorado for now."
