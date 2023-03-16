Rocky Mountain National Park's largest front country campground is set to shut down for more than a year, meaning the 30,000-plus campers that use the site each year will have to look elsewhere.
Moraine Park Campground is set to be closed for major renovations from late May 2023 through summer 2024, with construction likely to be complete come July. The goal of the renovation will be to modernize the 244-campsite space, which still utilizes some infrastructure that dates back to the 1960s.
"Increased visitor usage, evolving trends in recreation, the need to improve access for all campers, and deferred maintenance for critical water and utility systems have all created a need to rehabilitate the Moraine Park Campground and nearby areas," reads a statement from the National Park Service.
In addition to improving the water and utility infrastructure, the renovations will improve drainage, address campsites that flood frequently, relocate powerlines to reduce damage from natural hazards, and add electrical hook-ups for about 60 RV campsites. It will also mean rehabilitating the ranger station, replacing the entrance kiosk, and improving the dump station area. Increasing accessibility to the site is also a goal.
The project is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.
According to KDVR, Moraine Lake Campground is the most popular campground at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Read more about this project here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.