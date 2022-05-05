While official data on statewide fourteener hiker numbers throughout 2021 probably won't be released by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative for another month or so, numbers related to the new shuttle and parking reservation pilot program on Quandary Peak seem to show a huge decline in hiker numbers on the state's most popular mountain.
According to data from 2020, an estimated 49,000 hiker days took place on Quandary Peak throughout the first year of the pandemic – the highest number of annual days ever recorded on any fourteener. Meanwhile, in 2021, an estimated 14,128 people visited the mountain from August to September when the pilot program was implemented (technically started July 30), with about 19,000 visits taking place prior to the program, in June and July.
Note from the author: Quandary's pilot program required visitors to pay $5 for 3 hours, $20 for 7.5 hours, and $50 for a full-day to access to trailhead parking following a major issue with illegal parking. During the pilot program, visitors unable or unwilling to park in the reservation lot were able to use a shuttle system that was free, but picked up and dropped off at the Breckenridge Airport Road Lot – about 30 minutes away. More info here.
The recently released reservation system and shuttle program data puts about 33,000 people on the mountain from June to October in 2021, during peak season. This shows a major drop-off from the 49,000 hikers on trail prior to the implementation of any reservation system. That's more than a 30 percent decrease compared to 2020, with officials stating that a 46 percent year-over-year decrease took place once the pilot program was implemented.
While this data seems to show that the implementation of a parking reservation and shuttle system may result in people spending their recreation time elsewhere, one impact of this shift may be less damage to an overwhelmed natural space. During the pilot period, hiker visitation on the peak dropped from 284 visits per day from August through October in 2020 to just 154 visits per day in 2021. That's a lot less foot traffic on the mountain, along with a lot less wear and tear that comes with it.
The chart below depicts how hiker numbers compare between the two years:
It's also important to consider how a reservation system changes the overall outdoor recreation experience.
In terms of the pilot program on Quandary Peak, the shuttle system was much more popular than the parking reservation system. Roughly 72 percent of shuttle-users said they were 'likely or very likely' to use the program again, with the service getting an overall satisfaction score of 7.57 of 10. Meanwhile, 66 percent of those that reserved parking at the trailhead said they were 'unlikely or very unlikely' to use the system again, with this portion of the program getting an overall satisfaction score of 4.43 of 10.
In general, those that liked the pilot system were happy with fewer crowds and guaranteed access, while many of those that were unhappy with the changes cited additional costs and additional complication.
Summit County deemed the pilot program to be a success and while some changes will be implemented, the program is set to return in a more permanent fashion come June of 2022.
In 2020, the second-most popular fourteener was determined to be Mount Bierstadt, with between 35,000 to 40,000 hiker days recorded. It's likely this was the most popular peak in 2020 given Quandary's drop-off. With parking concerns also present on this mountain, some have raised the question of whether or not a similar reservation system will be put in place here in future years.
The reservation system trend at Colorado's natural spaces is one that's likely to keep becoming more prominent as the population of the state grows along with interest in outdoor recreation. Colorado started testing a similar pilot program at its first state park earlier this month and some sort of reservation system is already in place at many popular spots, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Hanging Lake, and the Manitou Incline.
(1) comment
I am not a mountain climber and I can see the value of restricting access to certain areas but I find the “reservation system” to be a deterrent to travel to Colorado. The joy of nature is to not have to plan out every day of the trip. I want to wake up, check the weather and determine what to do that day. From Hanging Lake, Maroon Bells, Rocky Mountain National lPark and Mount Evans., to me, Colorado has been ruined. I’ll probably head to Montana or Wyoming the next time I want to see mountains.
From Florida where you don’t need a reservation to go to the beach.
