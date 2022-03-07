A report published by 'The Family Vacation Guide' sought to rank 100 of the top ski resorts in the United States based on family-friendliness. Four Colorado resorts made the cut to be featured among the top 10, with eight Centennial State resorts found among the top 25 most 'family-friendly' resorts in the country.
In order to make their determination, 'The Family Vacation Guide' took several factors into consideration, including total length of easy runs, lift capacity per hour, and the cost of various lift tickets.
The top-ranking resort nationwide (and in Colorado) was Vail Mountain. According to the report, Vail is home to more than 35 miles of 'easy' runs – the second-most in the country to Vermont's Stratton Mountain Resort, which has about a mile more. Vail also has an hourly lift capacity of 63,658 and multiple people-movers. These people-movers can be crucial when it comes to learning to ski, as it takes the complications of a larger lift out of the equation and can allow for quick laps on a bunny slope. Vail is also home to a great ski lesson program and the huge amount of terrain at the destination means a ton of variety.
Two spots in Colorado's Summit County also cracked the top ten – Breckenridge and Keystone. It's no secret that these locations are top spots to visit for the state's families, both in close proximity to major population centers and home to their own wide range of amenities. Breckenridge, ranking 3rd, is known for offering fun off-the-slopes events year-round and a bustling downtown scene, while Keystone is known for being home to a run called 'Schoolmarm," a 3.5-mile-long beginner run billed as a "family ski trail."
Beaver Creek Resort, near Vail, also broke into the top 10, with a 9th place ranking.
All four of the Colorado resorts found among the top 10 are owned and operated by Vail Resorts, a company that has long sought to cater to families.
Also cracking the top 25 were Arapahoe Basin (11th), Wolf Creek (14th), Crested Butte (21st), and Telluride (25th).
While Colorado's resorts did fairly well in terms of 'family-friendliness' overall, the state was also home to some of the most expensive lift tickets around. This can be a prohibitive factor in terms of family ski trips.
In terms of most expensive 'family tickets' (2 adults, 2 children), Vail ranked first nationwide, with a total cost of $808 per day. Beaver Creek ranked third, a little cheaper at $736. Aspen, Steamboat, Breckenridge, Copper, Winter Park, Keystone, and Telluride were also found among the country's 25 most expensive family ski day spots. Keep in mind that this ranking only includes lift tickets, not fuel, food, and other optional purchases, such as lessons.
It's worth noting that several places in Colorado were also included among the cheapest 'family ski day' spots nationwide, with Powderhorn ranking as the 14th cheapest, costing $236 per day for four skiers (2 adults, 2 children). Loveland and Wolf Creek were also among the cheaper spots in the country.
When it comes to skiing as a family, the learning period can seem to have the highest cost. Many are hesitant to spend around $200 per person for a ticket when the day may be spent on the bunny hill, sometimes made even more expensive by the inclusion of an add-on lesson. Learn to ski for cheap at smaller hills around the state, including one Durango location that offers $16 per day passes and a spot near Grand Junction that offers newbies a chance to ski for free.
See the full breakdown of family-friendly ski spots here.
