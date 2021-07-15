Many Americans seem to have their sights set on Colorado these days thanks to a good local economy and ample opportunities for outdoor recreation. With this in mind, it's not too surprising that four places in the Centennial State were ranked among the top 20 'best places to live' in the country by US News and World Report.
The second-highest-rated Colorado city on the overall list was Colorado Springs, earning a 6th place rank. Helping to boost the city's overall ranking was a perfect 10 of 10 score in the 'desirability' category.
While Boulder was ranked higher on the list overall compared to Colorado Springs, the 'desirability' of this town was lower – a still-impressive 8.5 of 10. Also performing well in the ranking, Denver earned a 'desirability' score of 8.4, ranking 14th overall, and Fort Collins earned a desirability score of 6.9, ranking 17th overall. Just one other city ranking among the top 20 places to live nationwide earned a perfect score in the 'desirability category' – San Francisco, ranking 15th overall.
In order to determine desirability, US News and World Report used a desirability index to gauge how much people wanted to live in a given metro area. They polled a large group of people located across the country, asking which metro areas they would like to live in the most, determining their scores based on those responses.
With a metro population of more than 700,000, Colorado Springs' close proximity to Pikes Peak gives locals plenty to do. The blend of nature and city life is likely a big reason why people find the area so desirable.
Recent growth is likely another big reason people want to live in 'Olympic City, USA'. Colorado Springs continues to be a city on the rise, with lots of development taking place in the area over recent years, including the construction of a new downtown stadium, with a capacity between 8,000 and 15,000, depending on the event.
As might be expected in a spot that's booming like Colorado Springs, the local real estate market is also red hot – though cheaper than most other big cities in Colorado.
Home sale prices in the city hit a new record average in June of 2020 at $502,961 – $101,000 higher than the same month of the previous year. While increasingly expensive, the city offers a cheaper option compared to the Denver metro area, roughly an hour away. With plans in place for the construction of a Front Range passenger rail that's set to connect these two cities via public transportation, it's possible that more Denverites will turn their sights south as they look for a less expensive, less crowded life.
Read more about the US News and World Report ranking here.
