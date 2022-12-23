Realtor.com's Evan Wyloge recently tracked down the most affordable ski towns to purchase a home across the country and shocker – Colorado isn't on the list.
The cheapest 'ski town' spot was predictably in the Midwest, where home prices are well-known to be lower than they are in most other regions of the United States. The town of Hurley, Wisconsin has three resorts within 30 minutes and a median home price of just $114,700. Granted, if you're taking advantage of life in this spot, it's worth noting that it's fairly remote. The closest big town is Minneapolis and that's about four hours away.
The most expensive 'affordable' region-topping spot was located in the West. This was determined to be Mount Shasta, California, where the median listing price is reportedly $405,000. Even at that price, that's very affordable compared to most Colorado cities, about the same price as a home in Colorado Springs, where Realtor.com says the median 'sold' price is $410,000.
Speaking of Colorado, no Colorado ski town made the cut to be listed among the top three affordable spots in the Rocky Mountain region, with towns in Montana, Idaho, and New Mexico featured instead. With the $300,000 median home price in Anaconda, Montana, that was the most affordable Rocky Mountain spot.
The five towns were featured in the Northeast region, all under $400,000. The most affordable spot in this part of the country was Rutland, Vermont, near Killington and Pico Mountain skiing.
Looking to purchase a home in a classic Colorado ski town?
According to Realtor.com, median listing price in Breckenridge is $1.4 million. In Vail, it's $1.7 million. In Aspen, it's $2.6 million. Maybe you're looking a little bit off the slopes – Silverthorne's median listing price is around $800,000.
See Realtor.com's full list of 14 affordable ski towns around the country here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.