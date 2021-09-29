Mudslides on I-70. Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation. (Screenshot)

This file photo captures severe mudslides that took place on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in late July and August, severely damaging the road. Officials expect the dangerous situation on I-70 to be problematic for the foreseeable future when heavy rainfall moves through the area. Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation. (Screenshot)

UPDATE: At 12:52 PM, it was announced that I-70 has reopened through Glenwood Canyon. This road may be subject to a future closure should flash flood risk rise again.

----------------

According to the Eagle branch of the Colorado State Patrol, I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions. The announcement was made on Twitter at about 9:14 AM and no estimation of when the stretch of heavily trafficked highway will reopen.

This stretch of I-70 has been plagued by mudslides and flooding in recent weeks and months, facing numerous closures this year.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the current closure is in place due to a risk of flash flooding in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Rains are predicted to hit the area throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

The recommended detour travels from Rifle to Silverthorne via Highway 13 and Highway 40, through Steamboat Springs.

Rifle to Silverthorne via I-70 typically takes two hours. The recommended detour doubles this time, making the trip roughly four hours.

This is a developing story.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

