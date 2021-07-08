According to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, additional wolf pups have been spotted in northwest Colorado after three were initially seen in June. The number of pups produced by Colorado's lone breeding pair of adult gray wolves now numbers six.
The June discovery marked the first known time wolf pups had been born in Colorado since eradication of the species in the 1940s. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff is currently keeping close tabs on the wolves from a safe distance.
This update coincides with the state's push to bring back the gray wolf to Colorado, though this breeding pair entered the state naturally and reproduced naturally without human interference.
Learn more about Colorado's push to bring back the gray wolf here.
