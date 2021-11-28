The last week of November is shaping up to be unseasonably warm and dry in Colorado.
In Denver and Colorado Springs, temps will stay in the 60's and 70's during the day before cooling down into the 30's at night, according the the National Weather Service's (NWS) forecast.
"This week will be dry with above normal temperatures. Warmer days will be near records for the date," the NWS said in a Tweet on Sunday.
In Grand Junction highs will be in the upper 50's with lows in the 30's, the service said.
The above average temperatures and dry weather pattern will continue across southern Colorado. This pattern is expected to continue through next week as well. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xTUda3hZXC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 28, 2021
This week will be dry with above normal temperatures. Warmer days will be near records for the date. Here are graphs comparing the forecast to normals (the dashed lines) and records (the colored area). This forecast has us finish tied for second warmest November in Denver:#cowx pic.twitter.com/nJcGvGbqKL— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 29, 2021
As a persistent drought continues to effect 100 percent of the state, there is no clear relief in sight.
An extended forecast by OpenSnow.com suggests that the next chance for snow in the state could be between December 5 and 7.
"A 40-ish percent chance for a storm 10 days from now is not exactly the odds that we're looking for, but they are better odds for snow than we saw from yesterday's forecasts, so that's our glimmer of hope," the forecast said.
