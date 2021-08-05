Rainbow, Summit County, Colorado. Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Parts of Colorado are drought-free thanks to strong monsoon storms rolling across the state this summer.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report on Thursday continues to indicate much of south-central and southeast Colorado are drought-free. Recent rains, dropping 8 to 12 inches of rain over the past two months, with abundant monsoonal moisture, contributed to drought reduction.

The map below shows drought conditions across the state of Colorado using a five-category system with conditions ranging from None to Abnormally Dry (D0) and Exceptional Drought (D4).

"Dryness and intense heat continue to contribute to the spread of western wildfires, but drought severity eased across much of the Southwest, where abundant monsoonal rains have fallen," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Meanwhile, the fire danger is heightened on the Western Slope, with drought conditions ranging from extreme to exceptional in widespread areas.

Overall, 57 percent of the state is drought-free with an additional 9 percent experiencing abnormally dry conditions, the lowest level of dryness rated on the scale. Moderate drought conditions impact another 5 percent of the state, with 9 percent in severe drought, 14 percent percent in extreme, and 6 percent in exceptional conditions. Percentages are as of August 3rd. 

The monsoon season in Colorado typically runs from June to September each year.

While bringing much-needed relief under hot and humid conditions, monsoon season rainfall has been unusually strong this year, triggering flash floods and post-fire mudslides across burn scar areas

Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing over the high country. Storms will continue again next week on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

CoYo
CoYo

Woo hoo! Fire up the slip n slide!

