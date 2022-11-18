An estimated 590,000 people are expected to pass through Denver International Airport between November 18 and November 26 as Thanksgiving travel ramps up, according to a news release from airport officials.
The airport is anticipating to see a 6.31 percent increase in traffic next week from the same time last year.
"The busiest days of the travel period will be Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23, with over 75,000 travelers passing through TSA checkpoints each day. The airport is working to make the busy travel season as smooth as possible for travelers, from parking their vehicle to arriving at their gate," the release said.
With so many traveling through DIA, there are bound to be some delays, so it's important to plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time. The airport offered the following tips for anyone who may be traveling next week:
- Check your flight status with your airline for up-to-date delay or cancellation information.
- Arrive early. Passengers should arrive inside the airport at least two full hours before their boarding time.
- TSA screening checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from about 5-10 a.m., and from 1-4 p.m.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.