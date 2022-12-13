A powerful snowstorm that has brought blizzard conditions to parts of Colorado is wreaking havoc on travel at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Tuesday.
According the FlightAware.com, 110 flights out of DIA have been canceled and 543 have been delayed amid the widespread storm. The airport's ice skating rink is also closed on Tuesday due to weather.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), patchy blowing snow will continue at the airport through out the day on Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 33 MPH expected to continue.
