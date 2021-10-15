Sonoma County Reptile Rescue in California responded to a call about snakes living beneath a Santa Rosa home earlier this month, but what they found was an infestation unlike they had ever seen before.
"I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house," said Sonoma County Reptile Rescue founder Al Wolf in a Facebook post.
According to an article by Fox 4, Wolf crawled under the home, equipped with thick gloves and a snake grabber, and started pulling out snake after snake.
"Three hours and 45 minutes later. This is what I came out with," Wolf said.
He had extracted 59 snakelets and 22 full grown rattlesnakes from the property.
"I'll be going back and checking several more times before the 15th this month," he said on Facebook.
While this instance was extreme and potentially dangerous, the Sonoma County Reptile Rescue wants to change the narrative around rattlesnakes.
"Rattlesnakes are one of the most misunderstood of all snakes. However, the truth is that rattlesnakes are one of nature’s forms of rodent control, and they play a vital part in the balance of our environment," the rescue's website reads.
Colorado is home to three species of rattlesnake, all of which are not typically aggressive, but will defend themselves if threatened or provoked, according to a rattlesnake management report by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"Each year in the U.S., approximately 8,000 to 10,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes of all kinds, including rattlesnakes. However, less than 1 percent (10-15 people), will actually die as a result," the report read.
If you see a rattlesnake, you should simply back away and leave it alone. If bitten, immediately seek medical care. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that you also wash the bite area gently with soap and water, remove jewelry that could worsen swelling, immobilize the affected area, keep the bite below the heart if possible, and transport safely to the nearest medical facility immediately.
Why did the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue make it sound like a rattlesnake bite isn't serious.?
According to wideopencountry.org: "In 2015 Todd Fassler was bitten by a rattlesnake in San Diego, Calif. While the video of his rattlesnake injury went viral, his hospital bill for the rattlesnake bite care will put the fear of God in you. All $153,000 of it.
While getting bit by a rattlesnake isn't as uncommon as we'd all like to believe, rarely does the story end at a bite for the victim. While trying to take a selfie with some rattlers, Fassler got bit. He expected some pain and swelling. What he didn't expect though, was this massive $153,161.25 bill.
Why is the bill for a rattlesnake bite so high? It has to do with the necessary medical attention. In particular, antivenin, which is required to treat a venomous bite. It is included under the pharmacy cost portion of the bill, which was $83,341.25. At the time there was only one commercially available antivenin for "treating venomous snakebites in the United States - CroFeb, manufactured by U.K.-based BTG plc," according to The Washington Post around $2,300. A typical treatment dose? That requires four to six vials. So for a single, smaller rattlesnake bite that would need four vials of antivenin, the cost is $9,200."
